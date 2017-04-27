MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in a research note released on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $62.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Avondale Partners restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAXIMUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) opened at 61.78 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.98 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-maximus-inc-mms-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $531,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,636,998. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in MAXIMUS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.