SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a $110.00 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) opened at 72.16 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post ($6.82) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 128.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7,004.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

