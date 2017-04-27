Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.49.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 57.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $67.89.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

In other news, Director Bennett Dorrance purchased 915,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510,022.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 229.6% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

