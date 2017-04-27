Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) remained flat at $11.86 during trading on Monday. 632,532 shares of the stock traded hands. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 54,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $644,017.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Hocknell sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $124,804.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,907 shares in the company, valued at $671,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,578 shares of company stock worth $3,937,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $169,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 42.3% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,221,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 363,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 48.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 735,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 240,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

