Caixabank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Caixabank in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Caixabank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 450,885 shares of the stock traded hands. Caixabank has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

WARNING: “Caixabank (CAIXY) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/caixabank-caixy-rating-lowered-to-sector-perform-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Caixabank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caixabank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.