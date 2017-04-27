Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) opened at 39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Caesarstone has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Caesarstone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 15.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

