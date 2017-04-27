Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded up 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 180,591 shares of the company traded hands. Caesarstone has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/caesarstone-ltd-cste-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $3,005,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 468,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.