Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,456,601 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 17,415,949 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Caesars Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock’s market cap is $1.55 billion.

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $3.51. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corp had a negative return on equity of 818.18% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Corp will post ($16.90) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,607,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $12,995,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 80,663 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Caesars Entertainment Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Caesars Entertainment Corp

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

