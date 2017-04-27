C J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Short Interest Update

C J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,411 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the March 15th total of 53,684 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of C J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) opened at 31.41 on Thursday. C J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

CJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of C J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on C J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About C J Energy Services

