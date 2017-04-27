Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,604.53 ($20.51).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.26) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,760 ($22.50) to GBX 1,900 ($24.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Haitong Bank upped their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,415 ($18.09) to GBX 1,520 ($19.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded up 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1610.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,912 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,728.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,581.36. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,039.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,838.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.07 billion.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

