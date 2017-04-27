Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bunzl plc (BNZL)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl plc from GBX 2,520 ($32.22) to GBX 2,450 ($31.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Beaufort Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.13) target price on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) target price on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,505 ($32.03) target price on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,318.17 ($29.64).

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) traded down 0.08% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2409.00. 637,895 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,334.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,183.62. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,949.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,587.89. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.93 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.37) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl plc’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

In other Bunzl plc news, insider Charles Paul Budge sold 15,300 shares of Bunzl plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,375 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £363,375 ($464,555.10). Also, insider Patrick Larmon purchased 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,602.40). Insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $83,261,775 over the last ninety days.

Bunzl plc Company Profile

