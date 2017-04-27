Bunge (BG) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have been trending very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a coverage optimism score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) opened at 78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Bunge has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $82.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm earned $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge will post $6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $85.00 price objective on Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Bunge news, CEO Soren Schroder sold 12,532 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,002,685.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kabbes sold 593 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $47,410.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

