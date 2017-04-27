FY2018 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Lowered by Gabelli

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst T. Winter now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFG. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) opened at 55.93 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.77 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business earned $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,012.50%.
In related news, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,712 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 127,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $7,751,489.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,035. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,781,000 after buying an additional 245,705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 23.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.
