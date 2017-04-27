Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Receives GBX 252.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 258.86 ($3.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised Tullow Oil plc to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 340 ($4.35) in a research note on Monday, February 20th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.79) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Tullow Oil plc to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.22) to GBX 270 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) traded down 3.55% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 206.60. 8,430,589 shares of the company traded hands. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 154.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 299.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.06. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.88 billion.

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

