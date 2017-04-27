Analysts Set Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Price Target at $120.50

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.25 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.73 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.06% on Monday, reaching $121.94. 145,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $125.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. The company earned $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-travelers-companies-inc-trv-pt-at-120-50-updated.html.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,221.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,140,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,674 shares of company stock valued at $29,147,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.