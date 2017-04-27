Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) opened at 11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,575,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 884,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

