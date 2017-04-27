Analysts Set Pendragon PLC (PDG) Price Target at $45.33

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 45.33 ($0.58).

Several research firms have commented on PDG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pendragon PLC to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 36 ($0.46) in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.55) price target on shares of Pendragon PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Pendragon PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) opened at 34.75 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 496.72 million. Pendragon PLC has a one year low of GBX 25.10 and a one year high of GBX 42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.75 ($0.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Pendragon PLC’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

In related news, insider Tim Holden sold 541,854 shares of Pendragon PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43), for a total value of £184,230.36 ($235,528.46).

Pendragon PLC Company Profile

