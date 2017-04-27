Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Receives $55.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.42.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $68.50) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $438,273.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded up 2.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,707 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

