Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Magna International Inc. (MGA) Receives $46.07 Average Price Target from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-magna-international-inc-mga-target-price-at-46-07-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dreman Value Management L L C increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,098.8% in the third quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 641,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Magna International by 245,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 25.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 364,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) opened at 40.84 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.14. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post $5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.