KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Receives GBX 320 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320 ($4.09).

A number of analysts recently commented on KAZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAZ Minerals PLC to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised KAZ Minerals PLC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC Holdings plc raised KAZ Minerals PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) opened at 493.11 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.20 billion. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 115.84 and a 52 week high of GBX 610.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.55.

About KAZ Minerals PLC

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

