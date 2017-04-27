Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) opened at 16.55 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The firm’s market cap is $2.45 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 94.17%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $626,198.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $626,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

