Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. National Securities upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) remained flat at $20.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 179,240 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 51.48% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.79%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-golub-capital-bdc-inc-gbdc-pt-at-18-63-updated.html.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub sold 955,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,703,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 21,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.