Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 54.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-global-partners-lp-glp-price-target-at-18-60-updated.html.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) traded down 1.06% on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $623.90 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Global Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.