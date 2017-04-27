Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.68.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,532,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 1,283.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,540,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,623,000 after buying an additional 13,489,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,517,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,679,000 after buying an additional 7,070,410 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business earned $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
