Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,532,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 1,283.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,540,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,623,000 after buying an additional 13,489,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,517,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,679,000 after buying an additional 7,070,410 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-fcau-pt-at-10-60-updated.html.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business earned $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.