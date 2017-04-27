Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Receives $68.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLW shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) opened at 49.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $810.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. Clearwater Paper Corp has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Clearwater Paper Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm earned $437.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-clearwater-paper-corp-clw-price-target-at-68-75-updated.html.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.