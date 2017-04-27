Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.60 ($6.86).

AMEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 395 ($5.05) to GBX 425 ($5.43) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 530 ($6.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Company Profile

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

