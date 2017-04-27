Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Price Target at $952.29

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $980.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Odeon Capital Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $888.37 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 909.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $877.83 and a 200 day moving average of $818.79. Amazon.com has a one year low of $599.20 and a one year high of $923.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Price Target at $952.29” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-amazon-com-inc-amzn-price-target-at-952-29-updated.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.