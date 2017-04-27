Shares of Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.88 ($75.95).

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Global Inc set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus Group SE in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Airbus Group SE (AIR) Price Target at $69.88” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-airbus-group-se-air-target-price-at-69-88-updated.html.

Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR) opened at 74.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.05 and its 200-day moving average is €63.68. Airbus Group SE has a 1-year low of €48.07 and a 1-year high of €74.59. The stock has a market cap of €57.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.60.

About Airbus Group SE

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.