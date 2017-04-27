Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.00 Target Price for KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KB Financial Group an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 72,743 shares of the stock traded hands. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,125.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

