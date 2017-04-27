Zacks: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crispr Therapeutics AG an industry rank of 99 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Crispr Therapeutics AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Crispr Therapeutics AG news, insider Samarth Kulkarni sold 11,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $194,899.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,134.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth $7,541,000. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth $14,389,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth $11,882,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) opened at 16.67 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $663.63 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-set-25-83-target-price-for-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-updated.html.

About Crispr Therapeutics AG

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.