Analysts Expect Unitil Co. (UTL) to Post $0.86 EPS

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 13.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Unitil by 43.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unitil by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unitil by 42.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 64,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unitil by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) opened at 48.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Unitil has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $681.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company’s principal business is the local distribution of electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts and the local distribution of natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

