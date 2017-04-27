Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies Holdings.
SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm earned $400.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.21 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.
Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 35.57 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.
In other news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies Holdings
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.
