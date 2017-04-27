Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies Holdings.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm earned $400.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.21 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 35.57 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-expect-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-will-announce-earnings-of-0-39-per-share-updated.html.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.