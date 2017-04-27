Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Pinnacle Foods reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $858.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PF. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $550,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 38,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $1,602,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,951 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) traded down 0.84% during trading on Monday, hitting $58.71. 480,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Pinnacle Foods has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

