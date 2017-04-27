Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P..

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.41 million. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) opened at 77.31 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-expect-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-to-post-0-90-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $3,937,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $786,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.