Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $508,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,702 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-expect-guidewire-software-inc-gwre-will-post-earnings-of-0-18-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 296,988 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.75.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.