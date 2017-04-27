Zacks: Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM) Given $21.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gridsum Holding Inc – an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-expect-gridsum-holding-inc-gsum-to-announce-0-18-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) opened at 12.22 on Monday. Gridsum Holding Inc – has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company’s market capitalization is $363.36 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. Gridsum Holding Inc -‘s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gridsum Holding Inc – will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gridsum Holding Inc –

Gridsum Holding Inc is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.