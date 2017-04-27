Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.08. The business earned $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.73. 1,173,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.30. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $194.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $3,584,001.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,834.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,342,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,763,000 after buying an additional 445,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,069,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,678,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in General Dynamics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,270,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,140,000 after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,427,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,844,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,398,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,887,000 after buying an additional 1,360,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

