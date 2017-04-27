Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.85. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.04 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.92. 257,316 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $183.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $368,875.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

