Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company earned $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Instinet upgraded Ecolab from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.47. 598,036 shares of the company traded hands. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jerry W. Levin sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $93,118.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,539.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,569.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 196.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 23.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

