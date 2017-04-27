Brokerages Expect Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueknight Energy Partners L.P..
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.
BKEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) traded down 2.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $253.73 million. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Company Profile
