Brokerages Anticipate WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WABCO Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. WABCO Holdings posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WABCO Holdings.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. WABCO Holdings had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The firm earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WABCO Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBC shares. Barclays PLC set a $123.00 price target on shares of WABCO Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of WABCO Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WABCO Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of WABCO Holdings from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of WABCO Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.62.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of WABCO Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WABCO Holdings by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in WABCO Holdings by 1,228.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WABCO Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in WABCO Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded down 1.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. 229,242 shares of the company were exchanged. WABCO Holdings has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

