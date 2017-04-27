Brokerages Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quest Resource Holding Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Quest Resource Holding Corp reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Resource Holding Corp.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Quest Resource Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other Quest Resource Holding Corp news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $40,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $58,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,775 shares of company stock valued at $215,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Quest Resource Holding Corp worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) traded down 1.57% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,040 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm’s market cap is $38.18 million. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials.

