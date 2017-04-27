Brokerages Anticipate Ignyta Inc (RXDX) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ignyta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ignyta posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ignyta will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ignyta.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ignyta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ignyta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ignyta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ignyta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,689 shares. The stock’s market cap is $316.92 million. Ignyta has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

