Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hain Celestial Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.95 to $34.46 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Vetr upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.42 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/brokerages-anticipate-hain-celestial-group-inc-hain-will-announce-earnings-of-0-51-per-share-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 658.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,891,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,030,000 after buying an additional 4,246,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,766,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,007,000 after buying an additional 150,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,698,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,582,000 after buying an additional 1,225,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 331,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 5,639.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 1,388,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,140 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.97. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.