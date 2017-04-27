Brokerages Anticipate Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Francesca's Holdings Corp posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Francesca's Holdings Corp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Francesca's Holdings Corp.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

In other news, insider Khalid Mir Malik sold 110,692 shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,765,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 9,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 1,228,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 1,350.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 3.98% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 414,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $543.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

