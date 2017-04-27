Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company earned $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Forrester Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $317,483.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,338.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $304,000.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $16,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $10,997,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 717,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 127,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is a global independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive, and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

