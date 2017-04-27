Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes Plc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Alkermes Plc posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes Plc.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm earned $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.38 million. Alkermes Plc had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $114,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,698. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded up 0.536% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.255. The company had a trading volume of 301,499 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.73 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Alkermes Plc Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

