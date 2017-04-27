Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $222.50 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 221.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50. The stock’s market cap is $88.97 billion. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $227.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.61. Broadcom had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post $14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/broadcom-ltd-avgo-earns-overweight-rating-from-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.

In related news, insider Henry Samueli sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,542.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia H. Mccall sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $373,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,294,108 shares of company stock valued at $276,437,133. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.