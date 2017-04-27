Macquarie Begins Coverage on Broadcom Ltd (AVGO)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.54.

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 221.68 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $227.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. The firm’s market cap is $88.97 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.61. Broadcom had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The business earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post $14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/broadcom-ltd-avgo-coverage-initiated-at-macquarie-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,289 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $943,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 553,954 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $117,582,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,108 shares of company stock worth $276,437,133 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,222,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,690,819,000 after buying an additional 464,591 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,563,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,914,000 after buying an additional 956,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $589,052,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,235,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $395,242,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,739,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,498,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.