British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,379 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

British American Tobacco PLC Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

